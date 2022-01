Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 28 (Reuters) – Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Friday six lab studies showed that their experimental oral COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, was active against the Omicron variant.

This is a developing story

Photo – The sign for Merck & Co. at the company’s headquarters in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE