Meredith Kercher murderer Guede ends jail term in Italy

Rudy Guede, an Ivorian drifter convicted of murdering British exchange student Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007, became a free man Tuesday after he was released with three years off a 16-year prison term.



A Viterbo court judge released Guede, who will be 35 on Boxing Day, awarding him an early release 14 years after the November 1 2007 murder of 21-year-old London-born Leeds University student Kercher.

Rudy Guede, the man who killed Meredith Kercher and falsely accused me, just had his sentence reduced yet again. He is now free, and his relationship with the Italian justice system is definitively over. How do you imagine I feel?



https://t.co/TfRo7sBx5o — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) November 23, 2021



A year ago Guede was entrusted to the social services to do community service instead of jail time for the remaining year or so of his sentence.



Guede was 20 years old at the time of the murder in the Umbrian capital.



He is the only person definitively convicted of killing the British exchange student after the Italian supreme court acquitted two other former suspects, American Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, overturning an earlier conviction.

The Ivorian, who has maintained his innocence, made an unsuccessful bid for his case to be reviewed after Knox and Sollecito were cleared.



The explanation of the supreme court’s conviction of Guede said he was not the only person involved, saying the unidentified other or others should be found.



Guede’s DNA was found inside Kercher and all over the murder scene.



Knox and Sollecito’s initial conviction was based on DNA evidence that was later ruled unsafe, leading to their final acquittal.

Guede said he went into a “state of shock” after finding Kercher dead following a visit to the bathroom after meeting her on the night she was killed.



He fled the country and was arrested in Germany a few days after the murder. In September 2019 Guede was granted daytime release from jail to collaborate with the Centre for Criminological Studies in Viterbo for a few hours each day while returning to prison in the town north of Rome every evening.

The end of Guede’s term was initially calculated to be January 4 next year but the surveillance judge’s decision brought it back to November 20, three days ago, spelling his immediate release. Guede’s legal expert said his client “only wants to be forgotten” now.

Kercher family lawyer Francesco Maresca told ANSA “from a moral standpoint, of concrete and effective justice, clearly the term he served was very low with respect to the tragic nature of the event”.

Sollecito, 37, said after Guede’s release that “there remains bitterness that he never repented” and said that he, Sollecito, had risked serving time for something I would never have dreamed of even thinking, due to his lies”. He added: ” don’t argue with the prison term because that was the sentence and we all respect the law”.

A file photo of Rudy Guede looks out the window of GAVAC volunteer centre for prisoner assistance in Viterbo, 25 June 2016.

