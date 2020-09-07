Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Germany

Merkel doesn’t rule out sanctions on Russian gas pipeline – spokesman

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chancellor Angela Merkel does not rule out the possibility of sanctioning a pipeline set to bring Russian gas to Germany in response to the suspected poisoning of a Kremlin critic with a Soviet-style nerve agent, her chief spokesman said on Monday.

“The chancellor shares the remarks made by the foreign minister,” said Steffen Seibert. He was asked about remarks by Heiko Maas urging Russia to help to clear up the case of Alexei Navalny or else force Germany to withdraw its support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
%d bloggers like this: