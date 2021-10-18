Merkel says migration still challenge for EU but not same as 2015

Reading Time: < 1 minute



BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the European Union had more work ahead to tackle the issue of migration but the situation was not the same as in 2015 when more than a million refugees and migrants reached the bloc.

Photo Migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on the coast of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesvos, Greece, 01 October 2019. EPA-EFE/STRATIS BALASKAS