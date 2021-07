Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the rise in coronavirus cases in Germany was worrying and she urged people to get vaccinated.

“We all want our normality back,” Merkel told reporters. “The more we are vaccinated, the freer we will be.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,890 to 3,750,503, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 42 to 91,458, the tally showed.