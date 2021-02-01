Merkel vows to offer all Germans COVID-19 vaccine by end-summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel stuck to her government’s pledge to offer all German adults a COVID-19 vaccination by the end of the third quarter, despite a slow rollout at the start of this year.

Merkel, speaking after meeting state leaders, said they had modelled scenarios in which vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and CureVac – expected to be delivered in the second quarter – did and did not show up.

“In both cases… we can stick to our statement that we will be able to offer every citizen a vaccination by the end of the third quarter, that is, by the end of the summer,” she told reporters. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

