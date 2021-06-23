UPDATED: Merkel wants European states to require travelers from Britain to quarantine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would like other European countries to require people entering them from countries where there are high levels of the Delta variant, like Britain, to go into quarantine, as is the case in Germany.

“In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine – and that’s not the case in every European country, and that’s what I would like to see,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Germany’s coronavirus infection levels are encouraging but cases of the Delta variant are rising and the country should exercise sound judgment so as not to risk what it has achieved, Chancellor Angela Merkel added.

“The pandemic is not over yet. We are still on thin ice,” she told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament

Germany will be able to offer everyone a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 21 if vaccine deliveries come as promised, Chancellor Angela Merkel added.

Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER