Messi should be in PSG squad for Man City game, says Pochettino

Lionel Messi is expected to play in Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday after taking part in a training session.

The Argentine forward missed two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee but did not appear to be struggling with the injury on Monday morning.

“We will confirm the starting 11 tomorrow,” coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference when asked about Messi ahead of the Group A clash at the Parc des Princes.

“But I think he will be in the squad tomorrow.”

Pochettino added that Messi, who joined the French club on a two-year contract from Barcelona, would need time to adjust in Paris.

“He did 20 years in Barcelona, it’s normal he felt at home there and here, everything is new for him. He did not arrive a long time ago,” the Argentine said.

Pochettino also confirmed that Marco Verratti would probably be involved after the Italy midfielder missed four games with a knee injury.

via Reuters