Messias caps remarkable journey from delivery man to Milan hero

Reading Time: 3 minutes

ROME (Reuters) – AC Milan’s Junior Messias completed a remarkable career journey from delivering fridges to scoring on his Champions League debut when the Brazilian came off the bench to net the winner against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Rossoneri from Crotone in the off-season, scored with his first attempt as a Milan player on his third appearance, and his first in Europe’s elite competition.

“I dedicate it to my family and friends in Brazil. But especially to those who have believed in me and who had the faith to bring me to Milan. I have had a different path to others, so I dedicate this goal to them,” Messias told Amazon Prime.

He was not exaggerating, and his feat was made all the more remarkable by his journey to the top.

Messias moved to Italy from Brazil in 2011 and initially juggled amateur football with a job delivering fridges, before slowly climbing up the football ladder.

In 2015, he joined Casale in the fifth tier of Italian football, then rising through Serie D, C and B in subsequent years before finally making his Serie A debut last season with Crotone aged 29.

He impressed in the top flight, scoring nine goals, and after Crotone were relegated, Milan swooped.

Messias’ start to life at San Siro was plagued by fitness problems, and his outing in Madrid was only his third for the club, all of which have come from the bench.

“This is the most important thing that has happened to me so far,” he said.

“But humility has to be a constant. You can’t beat yourself up about criticism or get over-excited about compliments. You need to have the right balance.”

It was a crucial goal, drawing Stefano Pioli’s side level on four points with Atleti and taking them one point behind second-placed Porto ahead of the final round of group fixtures.

And Milan coach Pioli said there is much more to come from the late-blooming star.

“It is a wonderful story, but I think he is only getting started. He has great qualities, and this goal will give him even more belief,” Pioli said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Porto’s Conceicao still hopeful for last 16 despite Liverpool defeat

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Porto coach Sergio Conceicao rued his side’s poor finishing in a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday but said he always thought their fate would be decided in the last group game at home to Atletico Madrid.

Conceicao was furious at times in the opening 45 minutes as his side carved out several opportunities, the best falling to Otavio who sliced a glorious chance horribly wide.

Liverpool then struck twice after the break through Thiago Alcantara’s stunning strike and Mohamed Salah’s sixth goal in Group B which they lead with a maximum 15 points from five games, 10 ahead of second-placed Porto.

Milan’s 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid limited the damage to Porto’s hopes of reaching the last 16 and a win at home to Atletico on Dec. 7 will see them progress as runners-up.

“We probably had the best of the first half, we created three or four chances and defensively we were disciplined,” Conceicao said.

“But then the individual quality of Liverpool players and our lack of offensive effectiveness made the difference. We were not efficient enough tonight.

Reuters

Photo AC Milan’s midfielder Messias Junior (C) celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and AC Milan held at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 24 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca