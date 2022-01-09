Mexico hits record in new COVID-19 cases, more than 30,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MEXICO CITY(Reuters) – Mexico hit a record in confirmed daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to official data, posting more than 30,000 additional infections as the highly contagious respiratory disease spread in the country.

The health ministry tallied 30,671 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, after registering more than 20,000 new infections on each of the previous three days.

COVID-19 fatalities, however, have not shown a similar spike in recent days, with 202 confirmed deaths on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mexico since the pandemic began stands at 4,113,789, with 300,303 confirmed fatalities, the fifth highest official death toll worldwide.

Mexican health authorities have said that both confirmed cases and the overall death toll likely represent a significant undercount due to the lack of widespread testing.

Photo – Relatives of a coronavirus victim attend his burial in the Tlahuac pantheon in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez