UPDATE – 15 die as metro overpass collapses in Mexico (Photos)

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Fifteen people were killed and 70 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road on Monday night, authorities said.

A dramatic video on local channel Milenio TV shows the overpass of the metro’s 12 line collapsing on top of cars on a road below.

Videos on television and social media showed emergency medical crews and firefighters combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.

Sintonicen YA @Foro_TV. Toda la información del accidente en la línea 12 del Metro de la Ciudad de México #ÚltimaHora pic.twitter.com/0eb3S9jDyN — Amador Narcia Crespo (@amador_n) May 4, 2021

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 15 people were killed and that a car was trapped under the rubble.

Sheinbaum said on Twitter “unfortunately there are dead and injured people. I am on site supporting the installation of the command center.”

Civil Protection Mexico

The city’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency initially put the toll at 13 and 70 people injured.

The metro’s 12 line was built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of Mexico City.

“What happened today with the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families,” Ebrard said on Twitter.

Civil Protection – Mexico

“Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate I am at the disposal of authorities to help in whatever is necessary.”

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter she was headed towards the scene of the accident.

Credit Main Image – Redactores MX (Twitter)

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...