MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) – Mexico topped 5 million total confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, registering 42,181 new cases and 573 new deaths, according to health ministry data.

The overall number of confirmed cases hit 5,027,870 and the death toll in the country rose to 307,493.

Photo – Members of the Celula Covid-19 patrol make sure people wear face masks in the municipality of Ecatepec, State of Mexico, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez