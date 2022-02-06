MFSA cancels firm licence after links to Venezuelan money-laundering allegations / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 6 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MFSA cancels investment services firm’s licence after money-laundering links

The MFSA has cancelled the licence of an investment firm which was allegedly used by Venezuelan offocials to launder millions in state funds. In a public notice, the MFSA said that the licence was being withdrawn after a raft of breaches were found at Portmann Capital.

These included failure to act honestly, fairly and professionally in compliance with relevant requirements, inadequate risk management and failure to cooperate with the authority. The cancellation of Portmann Capital’s licence is still subject to appeal and will only become operative once the appeal window expires. Around have a billion euro were reportedly taken out of the country’s oil firm. [Times of Malta]

ADPD says cheque handouts fail to address concerns

Green Party chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has called the government’s €70 million giveaway in cheques and tax refunds a ‘Father Christmas’ policy that does not address real social solidarity concerns. “At these critical times what is needed is focused assistance and not haphazard gift-giving. We do not need a ‘Father Christmas’ policy but real social solidarity aimed at those who need it most,” Cacopardo said during a press conference in Reggie Miller Square in Fgura on Saturday. [Maltatoday]

Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 claimed five more lives in the last 24 hours, with two women aged 84 and 87, and three men aged 80, 83 and 86, passing away while Covid positive. The number of people who died since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta now stands at 565.

In Saturday’s update, the health authorities said that 195 new cases were found. With 310 recoveries, the number of active cases currently stands at 2,555. (Newsbook)