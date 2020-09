Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that a man has been fined €150,000 by the financial services watchdog for providing investment services without the required license.

Another story says that Farsons Group reported a 31 percent drop in revenues during the first six months of 2020, compared with the same period last year. The company’s financial analysis summary, meanwhile, is bracing for a challenging end to the year.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...