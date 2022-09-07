MHRA says budget cuts should not target tourism / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 7 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Experts had recommended further investigations on Egrant, Repubblika claims

Forensic experts tasked with looking into Pilatus Bank had recommended further investigations in the offshore company Egrant, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said on Tuesday. He was addressing a crowd during an anti-corruption protest in Valletta. Aquilina quoted the experts saying: “We recommend the following: seeking information from US authorities, or through a discovery application to US correspondent banks, of whether the alleged US$1.017 million Egrant transaction took place and if so which banks were involved.” Repubblika has submitted a legal challenge over this inaction. (Maltatoday)

MHRA says budget cuts should not target tourism

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) urged government to continue investing in tourism amid reports that infrastructural projects will be put on hold as the government attempts to cushion the spiralling cost of energy. The tourism lobby was another organisation which asked authorities not to target its sector in view of proposed budget cuts. While the MHRA said that it recognises government’s challenges to save on expenditure as it continues to subsidise electricity and fuel costs, “it is important that investment in the tourism sector is safeguarded in order to ensure that our economy remains sustainable.”

Minister confirms COLA could reach €10

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has confirmed that the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA , will be between €9 and €10. He warned that without Government’s subdidies on energy, this year’s COLA would have shot up to €25 per week. A number of business organisatons have pressured government to limit the increase,

arguing that it will put undue pressure on employers. Also yesterday, the MEA said that cost-of-living adjustments should be capped at €6 weekly for the next five years.