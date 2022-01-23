MHRA welcomes announced relaxation of Covid rules / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 23 January 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

MHRA welcomes announced relaxation of Covid rules

The MHRA has reacted positively to news of an exit roadmap, expressing hope that the worst has passed. “Over the course of the past two years there have been numerous false starts and deep disappointment as we returned to various lockdowns, but there is a strong belief this time is different,” MHRA President Tony Zahra stated. He added that the road to recovery would be tough one, noting that “hotels and restaurants would still continue to face various challenges during the return to normality, making ongoing support imperative”.Covid-19 rules to be relaxed next month. Authorities will next week launch the first phase of what is being dubbed as Malta’s exit roadmap, which will see a number of health restrictions related to Covid-19 being removed. This was announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Saturday. The plan will spell out the dates when certain measures will be removed, the DPM said, but failed to provide further details. (Times of Malta)

NGOs protest against gender-based violence

A number of human rights NGOs called for legal reforms in view of what they described as lacking protection fo women who are victims of assault and gender-based violence. Demonstrating outside the police HQ, they took umbrage at recent claims that the most recent femicide in Malta was not considered “gender-related”. Police investigators described the murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska as a random act of violence that had not been motivated by the victim’s gender, a statement which was described as indicative of the lack of knowledge and sensitivity surrounding the issue of violence against women. (Maltatoday)

UHM laments PBS ban of unboosted workers

The UHM-Voice of the Workers complained that PBS workers who did not take the booster jab are not being allowed to enter the premises unless they take a PCR test weekly. CEO Josef Vella said this was an illegal decision, going beyond the merits of the law. The State broadcaster, however, is insisting it has every right to impose such restriction due to the nature of its operations and to “offer a safe working environment”, the UHM said. Vella said that “this policy does not reflect whatsoever the replies given last week within the Employment Relations Board whereby trade unions and employers were invited to submit their queries to the Superintendent for Public Health, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority and the Data Protection Commissioner. During the meeting it was made amply clear that only those places listed in the legal notice are to take such measure”. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 285 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, while four persons died. Just under 1,300 patients recovered overnight, with active cases going to down to just over 7,000.