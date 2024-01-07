Michael Bolton recovering after brain tumour surgery

US singer Michael Bolton revealed he is recovering from an operation to remove a brain tumour.
The 70-year-old star said on Instagram that he was diagnosed late last year and needed immediate surgery.
He said: “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”
Bolton is now taking a “temporary break” from touring.
He had been due to go on tour in February with dates planned in the US, UK, Canada and Switzerland.
Photo: By Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia
