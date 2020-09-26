Michael Schumacher’s son Mick says his father would welcome Lewis Hamilton’s record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Michael Schumacher’s motor racing son Mick suggested on Friday that his father and family would welcome Lewis Hamilton’s success in equalling his record 91 Grand Prix wins if he succeeds in Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix.

The young German racer, who leads the Formula Two championship this year and is on the verge of moving up to Formula One next year, said his father had always told him “records are there to be broken”.

Michael Schumacher broke the previous record held by Alain Prost, on 51 wins, at the 2001 Belgian Grand Prix, the circuit where he made his F1 debut with Jordan in 1991.

“Lewis has had a very, very good run, a very consecutive and positive run,” he said.

“My dad always used to say ‘records are there to be broken’ – and I think it’s everybody’s aim in this sport.”

Hamilton is within one victory of the seven-time champion’s record after claiming 69 victories since he replaced Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013.

He won 21 races with McLaren.

“Obviously, it’s very good for the sport,” added Mick Schumacher.

First Post

Like this: Like Loading...