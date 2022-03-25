Microplastics found in human blood for first time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tiny particles of plastic have been found in human blood for the first time, raising fears about their long-term health effects.

Dutch scientists found 17 of 22 volunteers, or 77%, had “quantifiable” microplastics in their blood.

Levels were low, at an average of 1.6 micrograms (1.6 millionths of a gram) in every millilitre of blood.

But the mere presence of microplastics – fragments of everyday items – in the bloodstream is highly significant.

The most common detected plastic was PET, which is used to make drinks bottles.

It was found in 50% of the volunteers, according to results published in the journal Environment International.

Polystyrene, which is widely used in food packaging, was found in 36% and polyethylene, which is used in packaging films and bags, was found in 23%.

