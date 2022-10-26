Microsoft beats expectations with first-quarter revenue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Microsoft has beaten economists’ expectations, reporting first-quarter revenue of $50.12bn (£43.66bn).

The figure compares with $45.32bn a year earlier and analysts’ forecasts of $49.61bn, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Products such as Outlook and Teams have made the company essential to businesses continuing to use flexible work models, despite the broader hit to corporate spending.

Net income fell to $17.56bn, or $2.35 per share, during the quarter ending on 30 September, from $20.51bn, or $2.71

per share, a year earlier.

The news was more gloomy for Alphabet, which owns Google, however, as it missed estimates for quarterly revenue.

Alphabet was hit by a fall in income from advertisers who are cutting costs.

The company said total revenue was $69.09bn in the quarter to 30 September, compared with $65.12bn a year

earlier.

Read more via Sky News

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first