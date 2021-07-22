Microsoft in talks with Indian state for setting up $2 bln data centre

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Global tech giant Microsoft is in discussions with the Telangana government on a proposal for setting up one of its largest data centres with an investment outlay of about USD 2 to 2.25 billion here, sources close to the development said on Thursday. If the discussions fructify, this would be one of the major investments of Microsoft outside the USA.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao kicked off the process of discussions by initiating dialogues with senior management of Microsoft about a few months ago.

Microsoft is slated to add data centres in at least 10 more countries this year, and the company is on pace to build between 50 and 100 new data centres each year for the foreseeable future, Noelle Walsh, a Microsoft corporate vice-president who leads the team that builds and operates the company’s cloud infrastructure had reportedly said earlier. Set up in 1998 in Hyderabad, Microsoft India Development Centre is one of Microsoft’s largest Research and Development centres outside the Redmond headquarters.

Photo: File photo by EPA-EFE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

