Microsoft planning to release browser-based app for Xbox Game Pass streaming service in 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Insider reported that Microsoft’s gaming boss Phil Spencer told employees at an all-hands meeting this week that the company is planning to bring Game Pass to Apple’s iPhone and iPad, targeting 2021 for the potential release of a “direct browser-based solution.”

“We absolutely will end up on iOS,” Spencer told employees, according to two people with direct knowledge of his comments.

Microsoft last month added a key new feature to Game Pass, its Netflix-style subscription service that gives Xbox and PC gamers access to a vast catalogue of games. Now, Game Pass subscribers can stream many of the included titles directly to their Android phones or tablets, no console required.

Spencer, who has said publicly he’s determined to offer Game Pass to Apple users, told employees the company is exploring getting to iPhone and iPad devices through their browsers.

Later on this week it was reported that at the same meeting, Spencer said that streaming with Game Pass would come to Windows 10 PCs next year as well.

Read more via Business Insider/The Verge

Like this: Like Loading...