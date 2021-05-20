Reading Time: < 1 minute

Microsoft said it plans to largely retire its Internet Explorer browser. The 25-year-old application will be supported for just one more year, and will be retired as of June 15, 2022.

The software giant said its Internet Explorer 11 desktop application, the current version, will no longer be supported starting June 15 of next year for certain versions of the company’s Windows software. Microsoft’s browser push now is centered on Edge, which it launched in 2015, and shares underlying technology with Chrome.

The company said in a blog post that “The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” the company said. “Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”

Internet Explorer has faded gradually from prominence as rival browsers such as Chrome from Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit and Safari from Apple Inc. have won audiences. Internet Explorer had less than 2% of the global browser market for desktop computers in April, according to web analytics firm Statcounter.

The newer Edge browser boasts better compatibility, higher speed, and better security than its older sibling, plus Edge features a built-in “IE mode” for browsing legacy websites that still require the program.

