Microsoft Research releases Expressive Pixels, A New Visual Communication Platform

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Microsoft has launched a new Windows 10 app, “Expressive Pixels” focused on animated visualizations on Microsoft Store today. The new platform gives developers access to tools they need to create then display animations on LED devices.

“Microsoft Expressive Pixels provides rich authoring capabilities for users to make static images and animations that can be shared on LED displays and other digital devices such as a PC. It empowers people to create, express, connect, and share animated visualizations in their own unique way,” the company said.

This Windows 10 project is the result of years of hard work and dedication coming from Microsoft’s’ Enable Group who collaborated with members of the ALS Community.

This includes people with severe speech and mobility disabilities, as well as their families, caregivers, clinicians, and non-profit partners, in order to get a better understanding of how they experience human connections and expressions.

For those who are interested, you may download the Microsoft Expressive app for free from the Microsoft Store.

Like this: Like Loading...