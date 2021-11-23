Microsoft to employ more than 40 software engineers in Development Center in Serbia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Microsoft Development Center in Serbia has opened more than 40 new job positions in the field of software engineering. The Development Center in Belgrade continues to grow after experiencing expansion of more than 100 people from Serbia, the region and worldwide last year, thus justifying the title of the most desirable IT employer in the country.

The Belgrade Center is the place where new products and innovations are created and then applied globally. The career in Belgrade offers countless possibilities, from cooperation with top experts on developing tools used by billions of people to working in an international surrounding and the opportunity for constant learning and improvement. Microsoft Development Center teams in Serbia create some of the most advanced and widespread digital services.

Regardless of the country of origin, all candidates interested in working in Microsoft Development Center in Belgrade can apply at the following link. You can see here how to prepare for the interview process in one of the world’s greatest IT companies.

Interested software engineers can apply for the following positions:

Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager

Senior Software Engineer

Software Engineer 2

Principal Software Engineer

Senior Program Manager

Diversity and inclusion are core MDCS values. One of the best ways to develop quality ideas is to bring together people of different profiles, cultures, perspectives, and ways of thinking. Following that principle, for the past seven years, MDCS has been encouraging girls to start their careers in IT industry through “Girls in ICT” and “Women know IT” initiatives. Recently, it has started to recruit internationally in order to expand its mission and empower the local ecosystem. The Company also offers numerous competitive benefits, from the best health care insurance plans, parental leave for both parents to a multitude of perks such as flexible work schedule, generous vacation as well as resources for further learning and improvement.