‘Migrants’ priest’ stabbed to death in Como

A 51-year-old priest, Don Roberto Malgesini, was stabbed to death this morning in Piazza San Rocco, Como.

Don Malgesini, from Valtellina, was known in the city for his commitment in favor of migrants. It belonged to the parish of San Bartolomeo. He brought breakfasts to the homeless, served in the canteen, in the dormitory, had close relationships with many of them.

The attack took place shortly after 7 o’clock due to a dispute on the street: the man was found lying on the ground, with several stab wounds, in the climb leading to the church, near his home.

First-Aid was useless: the doctors were only able to ascertain his death.

The perpetrator of the crime went to the Carabinieri: he is allegedly a homeless man of foreign origin with mental health problems. Bishop Oscar Cantoni arrived at the scene of the murder, together with substitute prosecutor Massimo Astori.



La Provincia Di Como

The motive is not yet known. All the useful elements are being examined, not least any video footage of the area.

The district of San Rocco, at the entrance to the Como valley, with many old houses, has long been inhabited mainly by immigrants.

Rai News / La Provincia Di Como

