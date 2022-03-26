Mihajlovic to undergo a new round of treatment due to leukaemia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Serie A side Bologna’s coach Sinisa Mihajlovic announced that he’ll be undergoing a new round of treatment due to leukaemia.

Mihajlovic was diagnosed with an acute form of leukaemia in 2019. He later underwent a bone marrow transplant following three rounds of chemotherapy and made a full recovery.

Speaking in a press conference today, Mihajlovic revealed that he’ll be returning to hospital in order to undergo a new treatment cycle for the illness, Football Italia reports.

“You can see that this disease is very brave to come back to face someone like me. I’m here, if the first lesson wasn’t enough I’ll give it another one. This is the path of life, made of ups and downs, there are also holes where you can fall, but you must always find the strength to get back up”, said Mihajlovic.

He said that at the beginning of next week he’ll have to take some time off and I’ll be admitted to Sant’Orsola. “I know I’m in good hands. Unlike two and a half years ago, I’m calmer. I know what I have to do and the situation is different, I hope it’ll be quick”, the coach said.

“I’ll do everything I can to make it even quicker, but I’ll have to miss a few games. I’ve already had everything I need to follow the training sessions and matches set up in the room in the ward that will house me.

“I’m sure the lads won’t let me down, I’ll fight with them and I’m sure they’ll fight for me. I also ask the Bologna fans to support them and help them. I’ll be back soon with the team and with all of you.”