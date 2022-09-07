Milan held to 1-1 draw at Salzburg in Champions League opener

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers earned the Serie A title holders a 1-1 draw at Austrian side Salzburg in their Champions League Group E opener on Tuesday.

Saelemaekers equalised in the 40th minute when Rafael Leao found him in the middle of the penalty area after Milan striker Olivier Giroud jumped out of the way to create the opening.

Salzburg had drawn first blood in the 28th minute through forward Noah Okafor who nutmegged defender Pierre Kalulu and slotted home from the corner of the six-yard box.

The first 10 minutes were high on adrenaline as Salzburg pressed their opponents but came up against a stubborn Milan side who themselves tried to put the hosts under pressure.

“A good result, with a satisfactory performance but not of high quality. They started off better, we recovered later but we could have done better,” Milan manager Stefano Pioli told Sky.

via Reuters