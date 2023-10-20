Milan to ban cars from city centre by middle of 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The financial capital of Italy, Milan, is set to banish cars from its city centre by the middle of next year, Mayor Giuseppe Sala said.

“It is clear that the (ecological) transition requires work, and obviously we need to think about those in difficulty when making decisions,” Sala said on the sidelines of the ‘Il Verde e il Blu Festival’ in the city.

“But trying to change things is not for the elite, for the radical chic, it is for everyone.

“In Milan we must be pioneers and have the courage and common sense to do things.

“We want to close the center of Milan to private traffic by the first half of 2024. “”We’ll start with the centre, but then we will expand”.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group