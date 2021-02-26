Milan v Man Utd lights up Europa League last 16 draw

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Seven-time European champions AC Milan have been drawn to play Manchester United in what is the standout tie in next month’s Europa League round of 16.

Ajax Amsterdam, the four-time European champions, will take on Swiss club Young Boys, while Arsenal face Greek side Olympiakos and Tottenham Hotspur, the third English club to reach the last 16, will tackle Dinamo Zagreb.

Slavia Prague’s reward for knocking out Leicester City is a two-legged tie against Scottish champions-elect Rangers.

European debutants Granada of Spain will face Norwegian club Molde while AS Roma face a tough tie against seasoned European contenders Shakhtar Donetsk.

A handout photo made available by the UEFA showing a view of the draw results as shown on the big screen following the UEFA Europa League 2020/21 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, 26 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Harold Cunningham / UEFA HANDOUT HANDOUT

Three-time semi-finalists Villarreal take on Dynamo Kiev.

No German or French clubs made it to the last 16.

The ties will take place on March 11 and 18 with this season’s final taking place in Gdansk where the eventual winners will take a place in next season’s Champions League.

