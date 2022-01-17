Milan won’t sign players for the sake of it – Pioli

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan won’t sign players for the sake of it during the January transfer window, coach Stefano Pioli said on Sunday, despite the Italian club’s injury crisis in defence.

Simon Kjaer has been ruled out for the season, while Fikayo Tomori underwent knee surgery recently and Alessio Romagnoli has contracted COVID-19.

The absence of Milan’s top three centre backs has left youngsters Matteo Gabbia, 22, and Pierre Kalulu, 21, as the only remaining options.

“We want to sign players who improve the squad,” Pioli told a news conference.

“We don’t want to bring someone in just to say we have bought a player. Kalulu and Gabbia are proving that they are ready to play in important games.

“If the right opportunity arrives, the club will be ready, but otherwise we will stay as we are.

“I hope Tomori will only miss three or four games. If it was up to him, he would play tomorrow. But we know that the recovery takes four weeks, and it is too soon to say if it will take a bit longer.”

via Reuters