Milan’s Maldini apologises to fans, despite not being involved in Super League decision

Paolo Maldini in an interview by Sky Sport before the Milan-Sassuolo match, said that he never was involved in the discussions for the Superleague and got to know about it on Sunday night (like all of you).

Maldini said “this is something that was decided at a higher level than mine. Yet I am not exempt from taking responsibility for not only apologising to Milan fans but to fans in general, Milan have always respected the principles of the sport.

“We need to ask ourselves questions, where can we go? Certainly not by changing the principles of sport that are made of principles, of meritocracy”, Paolo Maldini said.

Maldini added “I make my considerations with those who question me. I am in charge of the sports area of ​​a club whose object is the game of football. We are here to fight to get to the top four, the boys have it very clear in their heads.”

