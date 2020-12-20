Milan’s Rafael Leao scores fastest goal in Serie A

Reading Time: 2 minutes

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (Reuters) – AC Milan forward Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history, hitting the target after six seconds, to set the Serie A leaders on their way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

In an astonishing start, Hakan Calhanoglu collected the ball straight from the kickoff and opened up the Sassuolo defence with an incisive pass to Leao and the Portuguese beat goalkeeper Andrea Consigli with an angled drive.

After Calhanoglu had a goal disallowed for offside in the build-up in the ninth minute, Alexis Saelemaekers added a second following a powerful Theo Hernandez run in the 26th minute. Domenico Berardi pulled one back for Sassuolo late in the game.

Milan, again missing injured forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, remained unbeaten after 13 games and lead the standings with 31 points, one ahead of their neighbours Inter Milan.

Second-placed Inter Milan needed second-half goals from Achraf Hakimi and leading scorer Romelu Lukaku to overcome stubborn resistance from Spezia as they beat the Serie A newcomers 2-1 on Sunday.

The win kept Antonio Conte’s side one point behind leaders AC Milan, who won 2-1 at Sassuolo.

Spezia, making their Serie A debut this season, held out until seven minutes into the second half when Hakimi latched onto Lautaro Martinez’s pass, sped away and slipped the ball past Ivan Provedel.

Lukaku added the second from a penalty in the 71st minute, his 11th league goal of the season, after M’Bala Nzola handled. Roberto Piccoli pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time.

Football Italia

Like this: Like Loading...