Milan’s Seria A leadership at risk following loss at Spezia

Rome (dpa) – Serie A leaders AC Milan crashed 2-0 at impressive newcomers Spezia on Saturday, offering crosstown Inter Milan a chance to go top of the ladder the following day.

The Rossoneri are two points ahead of Inter, who host Lazio on Sunday, while third-place Juventus lie seven points off the top, with a game in hand, after losing 1-0 at Napoli earlier Saturday.

Spezia celebrated this week’s takeover from US investor Robert Platek with a prestigious win that took them nine points clear of the relegation zone in their first ever top-flight season.

Home captain Giulio Maggiore finished a fast action on 56 to convert the brisk pace displayed from the start at the Alberto Picco stadium and Simone Bastoni struck 11 minutes later.

Nahuel Estevez took a free-kick to set up the searing drive off the right post from Bastoni, who like Maggiore began playing at the seaside club.

Spezia came close to a third when substitute Gennaro Acampora hit the bar in stoppage time.

Champions Juventus produced a lacklustre display in Naples, where skipper Lorenzo Insigne netted his 100th goal for Napoli when he broke the stalemate from the spot in the 31st minute as video review showed Giorgio Chiellini hitting Amir Rrahmani in the face.

Alvaro Morata’s wide header, a feeble close-range effort from Cristiano Ronaldo and a shot from Federico Chiesa signalled Juve’s change of pace after the break, which the hosts managed to contain despite missing their key defenders Kostas Manolas and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli are now fourth, two points behind Juve. The two sides have a game in hand since their October clash was rescheduled, with a new date yet to be set.

Juve boss Andrea Pirlo admitted to a lack of focus stemming from the intense season as the Bianconeri next week will add the Champions League to Serie A and Italian Cup duty.

“Defeats are hard to handle and you feel them. The top could be 10 points away tonight,” Pirlo said ahead of Milan’s defeat. “But it is important to continue on with good showings then in March we will look at the standings.”

Torino drew 0-0 at home with Genoa which did not help greatly in their fight against relegation.

The Genoese had the best chance at Turin’s Stadio Olimpico when Davide Zappacosta hit the post in the second half.

They sit 10 points clear of danger in 11th, while il Toro stayed fourth-last and are only two points above the three-team drop zone.

Bologna and promoted Benevento drew 1-1 on Friday and lie, alongside Spezia and Udinese, one point below Genoa.

