An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was recorded at 5:49 am between the provinces of Modena and Bologna.



According to the findings of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake took place at a depth of 26 km and an epicenter at 4 km from Zocca (Modena) and 6 from Castel d’Aiano (Bologna).



There are no reports of damage or victims.

Via ANSA