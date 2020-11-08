Miley Cyrus celebrates Joe Biden’s victory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit single “Party in the U.S.A.” re-entered the charts on Saturday, following the announcement of the Democratic ticket’s presidential election win.

When the news broke in the morning, a non-official Twitter account under President-elect Joe Biden’s name wrote: “Go celebrate! Listen to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’” The account was later suspended by Twitter, but it got the point across.

Just under two hours later, the Twitter account Chart Data reported that the song had broke through the iTunes Top 200 chart in the U.S. The song has since been picked up by multiple radio stations across the country.

Cyrus responded to her song’s reemergence via Twitter, sharing her excitement for Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory. “Now this is a party in the U.S.A.!” she wrote.

Variety

Like this: Like Loading...