Military tightens grip, security forces kill 12 anti-coup protesters as Mynanmar seethes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Myanmar security forces shot dead 12 people taking part in pro-democracy demonstrations on Monday, local media and witnesses said, and the military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon which gave commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.

Supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi took to the streets again despite the killing of dozens of protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day since a military coup on Feb. 1 ignited mass demonstrations nationwide.

Marches took place on Monday in the second city Mandalay and in the central towns of Myingyan and Aunglan, where police opened fire, witnesses and media reported.

“One girl got shot in the head and a boy got shot in the face,” an 18-year-old protester in Myingyan told Reuters by telephone. “I’m now hiding.”

The Myanmar Now media outlet reported that 12 people had been killed on Monday across the country, including in Myingyan, Aunglan, and the Yangon district of Hlaingthaya. A journalist in Mandalay said one person was shot dead there after a big protest had passed off peacefully.

The deaths bring the total toll from the protests to about 140, Reuters reports.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...