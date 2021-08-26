Minister blames pandemic, Brexit for cost of living increase / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 26 August 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1200 Mid-Day Briefing

Speaker passes the buck on Zammit Lewis: Speaker Anglu Farrugia said that the process for the recusal of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis from the standards committee debate on an ethics breach by MP Rosianne Cutajar has to be initiated by one of the committee members. The Speaker was replying to questions by the Malta Independent, who asked him whether Zammit Lewis’ position on the committee was tenable and whether he should be replaced after a jobs-for-votes relationship with Fenech emerged. “According to parliamentary regulations, the chairman does not have the authority to just change the composition of a committee. That can only happen after a discussion takes place.”

Further developments in the construction reform: The ongoing building and construction reform will ensure a stronger and more sustainable industry, which will improve the quality of life and provide peace of mind to all families, Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia said. The Minister was speaking during a visit to a construction site together with Parliamentary Secretary for Construction Chris Agius and Building and Construction Authority CEO Karl Azzopardi.

Minister Farrugia said that, in preparation for the licensing of contractors, a registration process has been launched. He added that the licensing of contractors is one of the foundations of the government’s commitment to regulating this industry and implementing the promised reform. This is being launched first and foremost to take stock of existing operations through the registration process.

Updated 0845- Newspaper Review

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with Bolt Malta corporate account manager, Vladimir Puzanov, who said that the company has introduced no-parking zones for e-scooter riders under pain of penalty to prevent vehicles from blocking restricted areas.

The Independent asks Speaker Angelo Farrugia whether he will advise Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to recuse himself from the upcoming sittings of the parliamentary ethics committee. Farrugia said that the request will have to come from another member.

L-Orizzont leads with the launch of a national policy for public charging points, paving the way for an increase in electric vehicle ownership. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the policy is matched by draft regulations governing the charging infrastructure.

In-Nazzjon carries a reaction to the public charging policy by the PN spokesperson for a green economy, David Thake. The MP said the document lacks detail about street design, maintenance of charging pillars, and consumer education.

The Times reports that bird trappers are being invited to apply for a catch-and-release scheme that the EU had warned Malta not to pursue. The government launched a similar initiative last year, claiming it was for research purposes.

In-Nazzjon speaks with the Union of Teachers and the Union of Professional Educators who said they were not involved in any consultation about plans for the new scholastic year. Education Minister Justyne Caruana said last week that new requirements will be published soon.

The Times reports that a black man was attacked by a gang in Victoria on Monday, but bystanders were shocked to see the police arrest the victim. A spokesperson for the force said the arrested man had been involved in another fight earlier.

The Independent quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that the rise observed in cost of living is being caused by the disruption brought about by the pandemic and new imports regulations following Brexit.

In-Nazzjon quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that everybody feels the effects of rising cost of living, but that the situation takes time to be resolved. The minister said he is prepared to discuss proposals by social partners.

The Malta Business Weekly says that the government is reviewing the employment policy to address staff shortages in the hospitality industry. Public entities are seeking ways to fast-track applicants into the sector.

L-Orizzont says that EU countries are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan with some experts recommending a quota on refugees to Europe. Proponents argue that the bloc should send a message of hope.

Morning Briefing

Central Link project 90% complete

Transport Minister Ian Borg said that around 90 per cent of the Central Link project has been completed and the 7km of roads that make up the large-scale road works Project will be ready for use from the first week of October. Borg gave an assurance that the reopening will be right on time as that is when the majority of post-secondary students return to school. Minister Borg explained that the type of asphalt being used by Infrastructure Malta began being used in arterial roads last year. This is a stronger type of asphalt and is more resistant to temperature changes.

Paediatricians call for vaccination of children

Paediatricians are calling for a concerted effort to vaccinate children and adolescents against COVID-19 ahead of schools reopening after the summer holidays. The appeal made by the European Academy of Paediatrics urges paediatricians to promoted COVID vaccinations among children and young people to minimise the disruption caused by the pandemic and reduce the risk of the infection’s long-term impact. The Maltese Paediatric Association has joined its European counterparts in the appeal.

“Preliminary evidence also shows that long-standing effects of COVID-19 may be seen up to six months after infection, including fatigue, muscle and joint pain, insomnia, respiratory problems, and palpitations”, they said in a statement.

Covid-19 Update: 42 new cases were reported on Wednesday, while 36 recovered. The number of active cases stands at 687. The new cases were identified through 3,247 swab tests carried out on Tuesday. 36 patients remain hospitalised, three of them in intensive therapy.