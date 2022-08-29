Minister implicated in Transport Malta driving test corruption case / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 30 August 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Minister implicated in Transport Malta driving test corruption case

At least one unnamed government minister has been linked to a driving theory test corruption case involving three Transport Malta officials. The three are accused of helping learner drivers cheat in the exam. Clint Mansueto, 40, a director at Transport Malta, and officials Raul Antonio Pace, 35, and Philip Edrick Zammit, 23, denied corruption charges when they appeared in court on Monday.

11-storey hotel set to replace former bookshop outside University

A bookshop which for years was synonymous with the University of Malta is set to be replaced by an 11-storey hotel, and its developer now wants to add an additional floor. Developer Mark Agius, known in his native Gozo as ‘Ta’ Dirjanu’ is asking the PA for permission to add another floor to the building, despite having already secured an additional two floors over-and-above the permitted maximum for the area in his original planning application.

Covid-19 update: There were 11 cases reported yesterday, as active cases reached 130. No new deaths were recorded.