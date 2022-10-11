Cost of pandemic reached €1.7bn, Govt says / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 11 October 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cost of pandemic reached €1.7bn, Govt says

Government has allocated €1.7 billion in financial support during the last three years to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on various sectors and society. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said in Parliament that government spent €663 million in 2020, €706 million in 2021 and €297 million in the first quarter of this year. The largest share of this expenditure went to the wage supplement, paid to safeguard jobs in sectors where businesses came to a complete halt or were impacted negatively because of pandemic restrictions, was government’s largest outlay. The wage supplement cost €380 million in 2020, €353 million in 2021 and a projected €109 million in 2022. (Maltatoday)

PN to host consultation on media reform process

The Nationalist Party has announced public consultation on the media reform process after the government refused to do so.

In a statement, the party said the government had gone ahead with the publication of bills on the protection of journalists and the strengthening of the right for information, ignoring calls for consultation. The Institute of Journalists has threatened to pull out of media reform unless government holds consultation. (Times of Malta / The Malta Independent)

Imports, exports increase but trade gap widens

During the first eight months of the year, the total trade in goods deficit widened by €1,318.5 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2021, reaching €3,349.0 million, the NSO reported. Imports and exports increased by €1,724.6 million and €406.2 million, respectively, amounting to €6,020.9 million and €2,671.9 million.

Morning Briefing

Minister describes as disgusting the allegations of police abuse

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri described allegations that three police officers abducted and assaulted foreign nationals as ‘disgusting, disappointing and infuriating’. Speaking in Parliament, Camilleri added that the alleged incidents are unacceptable, not only because they allegedly took place from within the police, but are also disgusting for our own humanity”. He defended the majority of officers in the various disciplined forces – over 5,000, saying that most of them work diligently and would not even dream of engaging in the practices that were alleged to have happened.” (Times of Malta)

13 irregular migrants to be repatriated

13 people were caught living and working irregularly in Malta during a series of inspections across construction sites in St Paul’s Bay. The inspections were carried out by the police, officials from Malta’s Detention Services, and officials from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority on Monday. Authorities said that repatriation procedures had started for these men, who originated from Georgia, Albania, Pakistan, Mali, Senegal, and Nigeria. (Maltatoday)

Cabinet approves new platform work regulations

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Cabinet had approved a legislative framework that regulates what is known as platform work. In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that the details about this set of new stronger rules would be provided by the government in the coming days. Abela explained the principles of this framework, which regulate the employment contract and ensure that salaries cannot be less than the minimum wage as well as other rights other such as overtime and sick leave. (TVM)

