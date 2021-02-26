Ministry and union to collaborate on inclusion campaign: The Headline – L-Orizzont

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont covers a meeting between Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and the General Workers Union, launching a campaign to promote inclusion. Secretary general Josef Bugeja said the union considers inclusion at the workplace as a priority.

Another story reports the death of 30-year-old Christine Said from Covid-19, making her the youngest victim of the pandemic in Malta. The Health Ministry announced that a 67-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman also died on Thursday.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the arraignments of the men involved in the Caruana Galizia murder show that the country’s institutions are working. He added that the government is a “force for justice”.

