Late Thursday night a magnitude 3 earthquake was recorded at 23:26 in the area of the Etna, in the province of Catania.

According to the findings of the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake took place at a depth one kilometre and an epicentre 11 km from the municipalities of Milo and Zafferana.

There were no reports of damages or victims.

Via ANSA

