Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has launched a new business section for employment agencies to bring together supporting recruitment agencies and employment services firms operating in Malta.

The new section aims at strengthening the voice of employment agencies by addressing regulatory matters, specifically those related to Government agencies.

Mr Lawrence Zammit, Founding Partner & Director at MISCO was elected chairperson of this new section. “Employment services activities have increased significantly over the years as job opportunities grew and new career paths opened. This has encouraged a number of players in this sector to come together to ensure that there is a level playing field in the market and to encourage service providers to develop a more professional approach when servicing their customers,” said Mr Zammit.

“The legislation regulating this sector has been in place since the mid-1990s. I do not believe it needs changing but it needs to be enforced. My expectation is that through this new business section employment services would be placed on a more sound basis,” noted Mr Lawrence Zammit.

The five-member committee is composed of Mr Lawrence Zammit (MISCO Consulting Ltd) as Chairperson, Mr Josef Said (Konnekt Search & Selection Ltd) as Deputy Chairperson, Ms Naomi Barry (Fenlex Corporate Services Ltd), Mr Robert J. Sultana (Vacancy Centre) and Mr David Cutajar (People & Co. Ltd).