MITA’s vision for 2023 launched – towards Malta as a pioneer in digital innovation

“With a leadership mentality in the digital economy, we are aiming to further strengthening our position as a Malta that enjoys a reputation of a digital island, built on innovation, good governance, and effectiveness”, Minister for the Economy and Industry Silvio Schembri said during the launch of MITA’s vision till 2023, built on Malta as a pioneer in digital innovation. The minister also spoke about Malta’s mission to maintain an excellent digital infrastructure.

The announced vision is based on seven pillars that formulate the strategic areas of MITA, to convey the message that the Maltese Government is ready for the next challenge, that of strengthening its competitive position to attract more foreign investment to the country.

A key objective of the strategy is to ensure that digital economy brings more work both directly and in other indirect services from which a wider range of people benefit. He reiterated that the focus on the digital economy is leading to more career creation in the ICT sector.

CEO Tony Sultana said MITA will continue to provide direction in the field of technology and will be more innovative in the use and application of technology. He noted that it will continue to see that the government has the best possible digital architecture that will be able to meet the needs of today and the future.

