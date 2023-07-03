Moderna files for European authorization of updated COVID vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

July 3 (Reuters) – U.S. biotech firm Moderna said on Monday it had submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine to target the XBB.1.5 sub-variant.

