July 3 (Reuters) – U.S. biotech firm Moderna said on Monday it had submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine to target the XBB.1.5 sub-variant.
Moderna files for European authorization of updated COVID vaccine
1 Min Read
Once you're here...
-
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in June as ECB hikes bite-PMICde3rd July 2023
-
-
Oil prices range-bound amid tighter supply, slow demand fearsCde3rd July 2023
-
Italy May jobless rate dips to lowest for 3 yearsCde1st July 2023
-
Australia job vacancies fall 2% in May qtr, still historically highCde1st July 2023
-
Euro zone inflation falls again in June as energy prices tumbleCde30th June 2023
-
Gold holds near mid-March lows on higher Fed rate path aheadCde30th June 2023
-
Oil heads for first monthly gain this year as supply tightensCde30th June 2023
-
Euro zone profits still bigger factor in inflation than wages: ECBCde29th June 2023