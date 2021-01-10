Moderna vaccine enroute to Malta – Deputy PM Fearne

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first consignment of the Moderna Vaccine is set to arrive in Malta in the coming hours.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne, through Twitter, shared a photo of the first consignment being loaded on an Air Malta flight, en route to Malta, via Brussels.

Earlier today, the Health Minister said that the first consignment of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Malta on Sunday night.

Malta will be the first EU country to received this vaccine.

