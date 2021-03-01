Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country’s immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers.

People above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations.

India, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million health and front-line workers.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021





“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19,” Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him getting the shot at a government hospital in New Delhi.



“I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India Covid free!”

Main Photo: A handout photo made available by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s twitter handle shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi, India,01 March 2021. EPA-EFE/INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S TWITTER HANDLE HANDOUT

