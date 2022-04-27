Moldovan breakaway region says shots fired from Ukraine towards village

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 27 (Reuters) – The Interior Ministry of Moldova’s pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria said on Wednesday that shots were fired from the territory of Ukraine overnight towards a village that houses a large ammunition depot.

The ministry also said that it had detected drones that it said were launched from Ukraine.

Romania’s Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Wednesday that attempts to create a conflict in neighbouring Moldova’s breakaway region of Transdniestria would not have a chance to develop.

Authorities in the Moscow-backed region said they had been targeted by a series of attacks. Ukraine accused Moscow on Tuesday of trying to drag the region into its war on Kyiv. The Kremlin, which has troops and peacekeepers in the region, said it was seriously concerned.

“Everything that happens around Romania is of concern to us,” Dincu told reporters. “We see a provocation, an attempt to create a conflict that does not have a chance to develop. Moldova is handling the situation.”

Photo – A file photo of Ukrainian frontier guards at the Platonovo border point . EPA/STR