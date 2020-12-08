Moment may come to end post-Brexit EU trade talks, says UK PM Johnson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there may be a time when Britain should call an end to post-Brexit trade talks, a day after agreeing to meet the European Commission head in a last-ditch attempt to break the stalemate.

With just over three weeks before Britain completes its journey out of the bloc, Johnson is due to meet European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in the coming days, after negotiators failed to close the gaps in talks.

Both sides have called on the other to compromise to get a deal over the line but neither has been forthcoming. On Tuesday Britain repeated its red lines in the talks, as did France, which has taken a particularly tough line among EU members.

While a senior British government source said there was “every chance we are not going to get there”, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said Paris would oppose any agreement that “sacrifices” its fishermen.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...