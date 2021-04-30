Moneyval members approve final country report

The Times says that the members of the Moneyval committee approved the final report on Malta on Thursday. The document is expected to be published in summer, but it is understood that it endorses the country’s anti-money laundering efforts. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-passes-moneyval-test-after-raft-of-reforms.868237
Another story reports that Tumas Gaming Group has been fined €233,000 after an investigation by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit found that the companies within the group breached money laundering regulations. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/tumas-gaming-ltd-slapped-with-233000-fine.868342
